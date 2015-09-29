KABUL, Sept 29 Afghan troops have begun a
counterattack against Taliban fighters who seized control of the
northern provincial capital of Kunduz on Monday, the government
said.
"Fresh troops have arrived in Kunduz and an operation has
been launched," the Defence Ministry said in a statement on
Tuesday.
It said government forces had retaken the city prison and
the provincial police headquarters that were overrun on Monday
night.
The fall of Kunduz city centre marked the first time in the
nearly 14-year-old war that the Taliban had seized a provincial
capital and was a major embarrassment to the year-old government
of President Ashraf Ghani.
