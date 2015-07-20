PUL-I-ALAM, Afghanistan, July 20 At least eight
Afghan soldiers were killed in a "friendly fire" incident on
Monday when NATO forces mistakenly launched an air strike on
their army outpost in eastern Afghanistan, Afghan officials
said.
A U.S. military official in Kabul confirmed the strike and
said the international coalition was investigating the incident.
American war planes and remotely piloted drones still carry
out strikes in Afghanistan, targeting Taliban and other
militants even after most foreign forces withdrew at the end of
last year.
Monday's early morning air strike was in Baraki Barak
district of Logar province, just south of the capital Kabul,
where the Taliban insurgents frequently launch assaults on
Afghan forces.
"It seems the attack was carried out mistakenly on army
forces, and an investigation is ongoing to find its reason,"
said General Abdul Raziq, a senior Afghan National Army
commander in Logar.
(Reporting by Samihullah Paiwand in Logar, Writing by Mirwais
Harooni; Editing by Kay Johnson and Jeremy Laurence)