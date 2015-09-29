KABUL, Sept 29 Afghan forces clashed with
Taliban fighters in Kunduz on Tuesday as the government launched
an operation to retake the centre of the northern city, the
first provincial capital to fall to the insurgents since their
movement was toppled 14 years ago.
The Taliban's new leader, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, celebrated
the Islamist militants' capture of Kunduz, saying in a statement
that residents had nothing to fear.
The fall of Kunduz city centre was a major setback for the
government of President Ashraf Ghani, which marked its first
year in power on Tuesday.
Afghanistan's Defence Ministry said that government forces,
who spent the night holed up at that city airport, would soon
retake the city.
"Fresh troops have arrived in Kunduz and an operation has
been launched," the ministry said in a statement.
It added that government forces had retaken the city prison
and the provincial police headquarters that were overrun on
Monday night.
A government official at Kunduz airport reported heavy
fighting, and said electricity and phone services were still out
in most of the city.
"Serious fighting is going on. New troops have arrived. The
Afghan security forces have been retaking most of the strategic
parts of the city and there's gunfire in many areas," said Matin
Safraz, an Interior Ministry official.
In a message issued on Tuesday, Mansour said the government
in Kabul should admit defeat.
"These conquests are result of almighty Allah's support and
the mujahideen (fighters) sacrifices. Therefore, officials in
Kabul have to admit their defeat with courage," Mansour said.
"Kunduz residents should not be worried about their lives
and property. They should continue as normal without any
tension," he added.
The Taliban's former government imposed strict Islamic law
over Afghanistan for five years before a U.S.-led military
intervention in 2001 toppled the regime.
Its members have been fighting an insurgency ever since,
although it has increased in intensity since the beginning of
the year after NATO withdrew almost all of its soldiers.
That left defending the country largely to NATO-trained
Afghan security forces who have struggled to contain the
spiralling violence.
Mansour officially took over the Taliban after the July
revelation that longtime leader Mullah Mohammad Omar was dead.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati, Mirwais Harooni and Hamid
Shalizi. Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Mike Collett-White)