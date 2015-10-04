KABUL Oct 4 Medical aid group Medecins Sans
Frontieres denied that Taliban fighters were firing from its
hospital at Afghan and NATO forces before a suspected U.S. air
strike killed at least 19 people in a battle to oust the
Islamist insurgents from an Afghan city.
The northern city of Kunduz has been the scene of fierce
fighting since the Taliban captured it almost a week ago. Afghan
security forces fought their way into Kunduz four days ago, but
battles continue in many places.
The aid group has said an air strike, probably carried out
by U.S.-led coalition forces, killed 19 staff and patients on
Saturday in a hospital it runs in Kunduz, leaving 37 wounded.
The U.S. military said it conducted an air strike "in the
vicinity" of the hospital, as it targeted Taliban insurgents who
were directly firing on U.S. military personnel.
The U.S. government promised a full investigation into the
incident as the U.N. human rights chief said the bombing could
amount to a war crime.
In a statement, President Barack Obama offered condolences
to the victims of what he called "the tragic incident".
In Kabul, the Afghan Ministry of Defence said Taliban
fighters had attacked the hospital and were using the building
"as a human shield".
But the medical aid group denied this.
"The gates of the hospital compound were closed all night so
no one that is not staff, a patient or a caretaker was inside
the hospital when the bombing happened," Medecins Sans
Frontieres said in a statement on Sunday.
Witnesses said patients were burned alive in the crowded
hospital after the airstrike in the early hours of Saturday.
Among the dead were three children being treated.
Frantic MSF staff telephoned military officials at NATO in
Kabul and Washington after the attack, but bombs continued to
rain down for nearly an hour, one official of the group said.
Taliban fighters in Kunduz were still holding out against
Afghan troops on Sunday, despite government claims to have taken
control of the area.
"Our understanding is that the whole area is still
contested," said a coalition military official in Kabul, who
asked not to be named.
Corpses lie in the streets and people are too afraid to
leave their homes, said one resident, Gulboddin.
"You can hear the sound of gun fire all over the city," said
Gulboddin, who has only one name. "Some of the bodies are
decomposing."
Hospitals running out of medicine are struggling to treat
growing numbers of patients, said Sayed Mukhtar, a public health
official.
"There is no electricity and hospital laboratories are not
working," Mukhtar said. "This city is no longer for living."
