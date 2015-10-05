(Adds flag raising, casualty figures, U.S. general)
By Hamid Shalizi
KABUL Oct 5 Police and residents said on Monday
that Afghan forces had regained control of most of the besieged
city of Kunduz, and some shops in the centre of the provincial
capital opened for the first time since it fell to Taliban
fighters a week ago.
The U.S. government said it was investigating whether its
military was responsible for an air strike that killed 22 people
in a Kunduz hospital run by aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres
on Saturday, an incident that has drawn widespread condemnation.
The head of U.S.-led forces in Afghanistan, General John
Campbell, said the military carried out an air strike after
Afghan forces called for support, and said American soldiers
were not under threat.
The comments differed from an earlier statement that the
strike was because U.S. forces were threatened. The U.S.
military has not acknowledged hitting the hospital.
Residents said that, unlike the previous eight days, they
had not heard gun battles and were able to leave their homes to
buy food and take stock of the damage done.
Government forces raised the national flag over the
provincial governor's house for the first time since losing
control of much of the city when Taliban fighters launched a
multi-pronged assault.
Soldiers were conducting house-to-house searches as they
continued to push Islamist insurgents out of areas that had
witnessed fierce fighting.
"The centre of the city is normal," said Abdul Ghafoor, a
Kunduz resident, but added it would still take time to recover.
"The city smells so bad with dead bodies still on the
pavements and in the sewage. The local government must do
something."
CASUALTY FIGURE LIKELY TO RISE
Battles have raged around Kunduz, a strategic city of
300,000, as government forces backed by U.S. air strikes sought
to drive out Taliban militants.
Their seizure of the city a week ago represented one of the
biggest victories in the 14-year insurgency.
Attention has since turned to the air strike on the
hospital, which the U.N. human rights chief said was
"inexcusable" and could amount to a war crime.
Any confirmation of U.S. responsibility for the hospital
deaths would deal a blow to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's
policy of forging closer ties with the United States.
His predecessor, Hamid Karzai, fell out with his backers in
Washington, in part over the number of civilians killed by U.S.
strikes.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter gave U.S. assurances of a
transparent investigation on Monday and said U.S. military
medical facilities in the area would treat any of the injured.
"We'll do as much as we can to help treat the wounded,"
Carter said during a trip to Spain.
Sayed Mukhtar, the public health director in Kunduz, said
doctors have treated 600 wounded patients and received 55 dead
bodies from the fighting. The number of casualties is likely to
rise as government forces clear areas around the city, he said.
While the government has claimed to have regained control of
the city before, and fighting has continued, weary residents
were hopeful that the worst of the violence may now be over.
"People are still very scared to come out," said Abdullah, a
Kunduz resident. "There is no guarantee that the security forces
will keep the areas they regained from the Taliban."
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart in Madrid. Writing by
Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Mike Collett-White)