* Attack targeted Afghanistan's national broadcaster
* Security guard, three attackers killed; at least 17
wounded
* Islamic State has established stronghold in eastern
Nangarhar
By Rafiq Shirzad
JALALABAD, Afghanistan, May 17 Militant group
Islamic State on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a suicide
attack on a television station in Afghanistan's eastern province
of Nangarhar that killed a security guard as well as all three
attackers and wounded at least 17 people.
Islamic State, or Daesh as it is generally known in
Afghanistan, has established a stronghold in the province
bordering Pakistan, where it fights both the Taliban and Afghan
government forces.
As the attack unfolded, heavy gunfire could be heard from
around the building of RTA, Afghanistan's national broadcaster,
located close to the governor's compound in the provincial
capital, Jalalabad.
"Islamic State fighters are currently carrying out an attack
inside the state broadcasting building in the city of
Jalalabad," the movement's AMAQ newsagency said in a statement
on instant messaging service Telegram.
The Taliban, which also has a strong presence in the region,
denied responsibility.
Two of the attackers blew themselves up at the start of the
operation but a third engaged security forces in a heavy
gunbattle before being killed, said Attaullah Khughyani, a
spokesman for the provincial governor.
Nine of the 17 wounded were discharged from a hospital after
being treated, he added.
Islamic State has recently been hit hard by U.S. air strikes
and special forces operations.
The head of Islamic State in Afghanistan, Abdul Hassib, was
reported this month to have been killed in a joint Afghan-U.S.
operation in Nangarhar at the end of April.
Islamic State has also claimed responsibility for a series
of high-profile attacks in the capital, Kabul, including one in
March on Afghanistan's largest military hospital.
