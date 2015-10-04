(Adds quotes, updated toll)
KABUL Oct 4 Medical aid group Medecins Sans
Frontieres on Sunday demanded that an independent international
body investigate the air strike that hit an Afghan hospital,
killing 22 people.
An official said the group could not rely on a U.S. military
probe that has been launched into the destruction of the
hospital during fighting in the northern city of Kunduz.
"Under the clear presumption that a war crime has been
committed, MSF demands that a full and transparent investigation
into the event be conducted by an independent international
body," MSF General Director Christopher Stokes said in a
statement.
"Relying only on an internal investigation by a party to the
conflict would be wholly insufficient," his statement added.
MSF, which did not specify which international body would be
acceptable, also raised the death toll from 19 to 22 staff and
patients killed.
(Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Jon Boyle)