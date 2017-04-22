By Abdul Matin
| MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan, April 22
soldier Zabihullah was chatting with an army comrade at their
military base in northern Afghanistan when gunfire interrupted
their quiet Friday afternoon.
"I asked my friend what was happening, and he said, relax,
it must be one of us."
It wasn't. It was the Taliban.
Dressed in army uniforms, at least 10 Taliban attackers had
breached the military headquarters in Mazar-i-Sharif, eventually
killing more than 140 soldiers, according to the latest
estimates by officials.
"When they started hitting other soldiers, we understood
that it was a terrorist attack," Zabihullah told Reuters from
his hospital bed, wounded by an explosion. "The soldiers were
dropping like sparrows hit by a shotgun."
The attack, which is likely the deadliest yet on an Afghan
military base, represents a major blow to the country's
struggling security forces as they prepare for what is expected
to be a year of bloody fighting against the Taliban, as well as
other smaller militant groups like Islamic State.
The base is the headquarters for the Afghan National Army's
209th Corps and also hosts foreign troops from the NATO-led
mission to advise and train Afghan forces. No international
troops were caught up in the attack, according to coalition
officials.
The incident raised immediate questions over how such a mass
killing could occur in a heavily defended headquarters
frequented by foreign soldiers.
In the early afternoon on Friday, two army vehicles bearing
men in Afghan army uniforms rolled up to the base's gate,
claiming to have wounded soldiers in need of urgent medical
care.
Two guards at the first checkpoint waved them through,
according to Ahmad Saboor, a soldier who was on guard duty
further inside the base that day.
At the second checkpoint, the guards told the men in the
trucks they had to leave their weapons behind, as is standard
procedure at the bases, Saboor said.
After a brief argument, the attackers shot and killed the
two guards and sped toward the third and final checkpoint, which
they hit with a rocket-propelled grenade before racing into the
base itself.
"The first vehicle had a light machine gun mounted on it and
started firing at dozens of soldiers and officers coming out of
the mosque," Saboor recalled. "The second vehicle went towards
the dining hall and started shooting."
Wielding machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade
launchers, the attackers sprayed heavy fire into groups of
soldiers gathered to eat at a dining hall and leaving afternoon
prayers at the mosque. Several other attackers detonated suicide
vests packed with explosives.
Photos circulating online showed the inside of the mosque
pock-marked with bullet holes and strewn with shattered glass.
"I had just finished my prayers and was outside the mosque
when an army pickup sped towards us," said another wounded
officer, who asked not to be named as his family had not been
notified.
"I stood still and did not know whether to run or stay,
then a gunman from the back of the truck opened fire with a
machine gun and hit the side of my abdomen and my left leg."
Other unarmed soldiers were dropping dead and wounded around
him.
"One of the attackers blew himself up, and others went and
took up positions in a small room next to the mosque," he said.
The confusion in the base was compounded by the fact that
the attackers wore army uniforms.
"At first there was a call on the radio not to shoot because
they thought it could have been a misunderstanding," said the
guard Saboor, who reported that some base officials initially
thought it might have been a disagreement between soldiers.
Afghan commandos from elsewhere on the base arrived and
engaged the attackers, eventually killing or capturing all of
them, Zabihullah said.
A Taliban spokesman said at least four of the attackers were
longtime members of the army who worked with the insurgent
group.
Afghan officials are investigating that claim, but
Zabihullah said he had no doubt that the gunmen had inside help.
"Security is so tight that even soldiers without IDs are not
allowed to get in," he said.
(Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Will Waterman)