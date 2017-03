June 2 Three Turkish construction workers were killed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday when a suicide bomber blew himself up close to a police building in eastern Nangarhar province, a local police chief said.

"Turkish engineers were entering the facility by a car when the rickshaw loaded with explosives blew up," said provincial police chief Fazel Ahmad Shirzad.

A fourth Turkish man was wounded along with an Afghan child. (Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)