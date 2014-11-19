(Adds Taliban deaths, claiming responsibility, details)
By Hamid Shalizi and Mirwais Harooni
KABUL Nov 19 Four Afghan Taliban suicide
bombers died when a group of the militants tried to storm an
international zone in Kabul on Wednesday in the latest
high-profile assault aimed at foreign targets in Afghanistan.
The attackers tried to break into a complex known as Green
Village, starting with the explosion of a van at the gate of the
heavily guarded area in eastern Kabul that houses foreign
contractors and various facilities.
Security forces repelled them after about an hour of
fighting and no casualties were reported among the area's
residents, officials said.
Attacks on foreign troops, Afghan government officials and
security forces have intensified as the international military
coalition ends operations, leaving the fight against the Taliban
insurgency mostly to Afghan forces.
"Four suicide bombers have been killed, there was no harm to
civilians," said deputy Interior Minister General Ayoub Salangi.
It was not immediately clear how the attackers died.
"Since the Green Village had been targeted several times in
the past, the place was heavily guarded and the attackers failed
to reach their intended target. Only one guard was wounded,"
said Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.
The Afghan Taliban, ousted from power by a U.S.-led
coalition in 2001, have been staging almost daily attacks in
Kabul and claimed responsibility for the latest assault.
"Suicide bombers attacked the invading forces' base called
the Green Village," their spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said by
text message. "The attack began with blowing up a car packed
with explosives and other fighters, armed with heavy and light
weapons, arrived at the area and started the gunfight."
A Western security source at the Green Village told Reuters
there had been between four and six explosions.
Another Western security source said the attackers failed to
get inside but their grenades went over the wall and hit Green
Village premises. They may have also fired rocket-propelled
grenades, the source said.
The Green Village is one of Kabul's most heavily guarded
compounds, surrounded by layers of tall grey blast walls and
multiple security check points.
On Tuesday morning, a truck bomb ripped through the outer
perimeter of a foreign security compound in Kabul, killing two
Afghan security guards and wounding a foreigner.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Donati Writing by Maria
Golovnina; Editing by Tom Heneghan)