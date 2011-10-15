* Parliament approves repayment of Kabulbank bailout funds
* Vote was nearly unanimous, only two lawmakers opposed
* Clears way for IMF support programme, halted last year
By Hamid Shalizi
KABUL, Oct 15 The Afghan parliament, in a
critical step for the release of blocked foreign aid funds,
agreed on Saturday to start repaying the central bank for its
bailout of Kabulbank, with a first installment of $51 million.
Only two lawmakers voted against the bill, which provides
for the repayment of up to $825 million in total over eight
years, according to a finance ministry statement on the vote.
Parliamentary approval of the repayment was a condition for
renewal of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) support
programme, halted since last September when news of the
Kabulbank crisis began to emerge.
Politically well connected Kabulbank had doled out hundreds
of millions of dollars in unsecured and undocumented loans to
Afghanistan's elite, including sitting ministers and a former
warlord, before the dramatic discovery of the fraud last year.
Western officials described the bank as a "Ponzi scheme".
An IMF programme is a critical seal of approval that most
international donors say they want to see before they pledge
aid, so the dispute has blocked millions of dollars of funds.
IMF staff have reached an agreement with Afghanistan on a
three-year $129 million loan, which is expected to be considered
by the fund's board in November.
To secure the IMF money, Afghanistan still has to follow up
some commitments, and approval of the repayments to Da
Afghanistan Bank, the central bank, was among the most critical.
"I want to thank Parliament for approving this very
significant step in the path of resolution of the Kabulbank,"
Finance Minister Omar Zakhilwal said in a statement.
"Completing the last requirement to enter a new IMF
programme is an extremely significant milestone in transition to
increased Afghan responsibility for security and development."
Zakhilwal said recently that the country had made progress
towards re-establishing Kabulbank, the largest private lender in
the country, after hiving off the bad loans.
"Fortunately, I can say now that the bank has got out of the
danger zone," he told journalists in Kabul.
The finance ministry said in its statement on Saturday that
$70 million of over $800 million in fraudulent loans issued by
Kabulbank had been recovered, assets worth $110 million had been
seized and a further $350 million of loans restructured.
Officials say they could ultimately recover close to 80
percent of the total loans, the finance ministry added, which is
a more optimistic assessment than anti-corruption officials made
earlier this year.
A senior anti-corruption official said earlier this year
that with interest included, Kabulbank had about $926 million in
outstanding loans, almost all of which was at risk.
Azizullah Luddin, chairman of the High Office of Oversight
and Anti-corruption, said in May he was confident around $350
million would be paid back and that possibly an additional $250
million could be recovered.
Charges have been filed against two shareholders and seven
bank officials and are expected to be filed against several
other people, the finance ministry said in the statement,
without giving further details.
