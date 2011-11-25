KABUL Nov 25 Afghan President Hamid
Karzai has nominated a former central bank governor to take up
the post again, his office said on Friday, nearly six months
after the incumbent left saying he feared for his life because
of his role investigating a banking scandal.
The proposed new central bank head, Noorullah Delawari, has
decades of experience as a commercial banker in the United
States before returning to Afghanistan after the fall of the
Taliban government in 2001.
He helped re-launch the country's currency, the Afghani,
after years of war in which many different regimes and leaders
had issued their own competing versions of coins and banknotes.
He served as central banker from 2004 to 2007 and was also a
founder, president and CEO of the Afghan Investment Support
Agency (AISA).
His appointment is expected to be ratified by parliament on
Saturday, along with a new head of the country's intelligence
service, the National Directorate of Security.
"On Saturday they will be introduced to the Afghan
parliament to get the confidence vote," said Siamak Herawi, a
spokesman for Karzai.
The previous central bank Governor, Adbul Qadir Fitrat,
resigned in June saying he feared for his life following his
role in investigating a scandal surrounding the near-collapse of
the country's biggest private lender, Kabulbank.
Corruption, bad loans and mismanagement cost the politically
well-connected Kabulbank hundreds of millions of dollars in what
Western officials openly called a classic Ponzi scheme.
The scandal also halted millions of dollars in aid to
Afghanistan, when the International Monetary Fund rejected the
government's plans to deal with the failed lender and halted its
support programme last autumn.
However in October, parliament took the critical step of
agreeing to start repaying the Central Bank for its bailout of
Kabulbank, and in mid-November the IMF approved a loan programme
that marked a fresh start to relations.
