By Ahmad Khan and Hamid Shalizi
LASHKAR GAR/KABUL Aug 28 It was meant to be
another night of music and dance, a brief distraction from life
in the searing heat and dust of Afghanistan's conservative rural
south for a small group of boys and girls in Helmand province's
Roshan Abad village.
Instead it ended in brutality that even the Taliban's
austere leadership are unwilling to be linked with amid
off-again, on-again peace moves and signs that grassroots
insurgent fighters may not be in a mood for any compromise.
All seventeen revellers - 15 boys and two girls - were shot
or beheaded by their own villagers and insurgents enraged by
their "immorality".
"Inside the room there was only a smashed electric keyboard
powered by a car battery, as well as a broken tabla (drum) and
blood stains around the room," said district elder Juma Gul, who
later visited the mud-walled compound where the slaughter
unfolded.
The central Taliban leadership is trying to improve the
group's image in case it wants to push forward tentative
reconciliation steps and perhaps even enter mainstream politics.
But some militant units are hard to control, roaming the
countryside and slaughtering those deemed immoral.
In the West, the Taliban are seen as one tight movement with
uniform policies. But nothing could be further from the truth in
many parts of the country as NATO prepares to withdraw most of
its combat troops by the end of 2014.
The warning signs of a massacre in Roshan Abad, which raises
fresh questions about leaders' grip on scattered fighters, had
been there for days but went unheeded, perhaps in the confidence
only youths seem to have in their invulnerability.
Insurgents, who largely control the area where U.S. Marines
have suffered heavy losses, had posted letters of warning -
known as "night letters" because they are left under the cover
of darkness - on the door of the village mosque only days
before.
Gul, in a story backed by other village witnesses, said the
boys and girls had met days previously at a well, where women
regularly fetch water, built decades ago by U.S. aid workers to
water the arid land.
But in an area known for its deep conservatism on relations
between men and women, it was still unclear why the girls agreed
to meet for three consecutive nights before their slaughter.
Enraged family members of the two girls were among the
attackers, villager Mohammad Gul told Reuters, backed by about
five Taliban members from a nearby insurgent stronghold called
Baghnai.
"The boys in the house were armed and fought back, but the
Taliban called in more fighters who arrived on motorbikes," said
Gul, who is not related to the other villager by the same name.
It is this that perhaps explains early reports of a clash
between Taliban factions.
Mohammad Gul said some of the revellers were shot in the
chest, while survivors of the brief gunbattle were beheaded,
including the two women, with the bodies dumped beside an
irrigation canal.
GENTLER FACE
Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf denied the group was involved
in a massacre that has provoked another bout of outrage at a
time when the insurgency is keen to project a more moderate
face.
"The boys must have been drunk, fighting one another. We
were not involved," Yousuf said on Monday.
Reclusive Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, in an
earlier message ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival ending Ramadan
fasting this month, urged fighters to "emphatically" avoid
civilian deaths as a "religious obligation to observe".
The message was in part aimed at presenting a gentler face
as efforts continue to re-open peace talks which could foster a
power-sharing deal, with Mullah Omar calling for an "all-Afghan"
process that appeared to move away from earlier opposition to
dealing with the Afghan government.
"Judging from his words, the main strategic goal seems to
remain the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate, maybe in a
somewhat more 'pluralistic' way," said Afghanistan Analysts
Network author Thomas Ruttig in a blog this week, referring to
the Taliban regime that held power until 2001.
Ruttig said two recent cases elsewhere in Afghanistan showed
the Taliban were "trying to show their 'real' position on
justice and that they do care about the civilian population", by
punishing rogue insurgents and criminals.
But events like the July execution of a woman in central
Afghanistan accused of adultery and now the gruesome killings in
Helmand threaten to undo any small advances in the face of a
deeply suspicious, if not hostile, public outside the
insurgents' southern and eastern stronghold.
Such incidents highlight the difficulty that Taliban leaders
have in enforcing discipline across an estimated 20,000 fighters
spread from Afghanistan to Pakistan, through hundreds of
villages separated by both mountainous geography, poor phone
networks and even worse roads.
That is true also of Roshan Abad, where about 400 families
live between Kajaki and Musa Qala districts in an area rarely
patrolled by Afghan or foreign troops.
If the Taliban cannot enforce demands to spare the lives of
civilians, then the task of enforcing any peace pact that might
emerge after most Western combat troops withdraw looks even more
remote.
"The Taliban are a loose movement, operating in small
numbers and small groups, so it's difficult to say whether they
receive or get messages from those higher-up or their Mullah
Omar," said a senior Afghan intelligence official who declined
to be identified.
"Even when Mullah Omar tells them or orders them not to harm
civilians, local commanders prefer punishment and value their
Islamic duties rather than listen to him in matters of
immorality."