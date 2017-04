KABUL Ten people were killed and 20 wounded, most of them civilians in Monday's suicide bomb attack outside a police station in a busy area of western Kabul, Afghan Deputy Interior Minister Ayub Salangi said in a Twitter post.

The attack was the latest in a series to hit the Afghan capital this year as the Kabul government has pushed to revive a stalled peace process with the Taliban that broke down last year.

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Robert Birsel)