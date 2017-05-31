BERLIN May 31 German Foreign Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Wednesday that some people in the German embassy
in Kabul had been injured in the powerful bomb explosion in the
Afghan capital and Afghan security staff employed there were
likely among the dead.
"There are also injured people in the German embassy but
they are mostly lightly injured," Gabriel said in Berlin.
"Among the fatalities are most likely Afghan security
personnel who were employed at the German embassy."
