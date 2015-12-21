KABUL Three rockets hit an area of the Afghan capital Kabul that contains many foreign embassies and government buildings, hours after a suicide attack killed six NATO soldiers on Monday.

Initial reports said one rocket had landed near Masoud Square close to the entrance to the U.S. Embassy, another hit the nearby area of Shirpur while a third landed further away near the city centre, Kabul police officials said.

Sirens could be heard in the area but no details were immediately available on any casualties or damage.

The explosions took place hours after a suicide attack on a military patrol near Bagram air base killed six NATO soldiers, including Americans, and just over a week after an attack on a Spanish embassy guesthouse in the Afghan capital.

The Taliban, which gained control of the district of Sangin in the volatile southern province of Helmand on Monday, has mounted a series of high-profile attacks in recent days just as Afghanistan and Pakistan have been making efforts to relaunch the stalled peace process.

