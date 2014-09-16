* NATO-led coalition says three troops killed, five wounded
* Taliban says suicide car bomber "lay in wait" for foreign
convoy
* Bomb detonated on road near entrance to U.S. embassy in
Kabul
* Attack comes amid months-long political deadlock
(Updates with two U.S. military among the dead)
By Mirwais Harooni and Kay Johnson
KABUL, Sept 16 A suicide car bomber killed two
U.S. troops and a Polish soldier in an attack on a convoy near
the U.S. embassy in Kabul on Tuesday, the NATO-led coalition
said, one of the worst attacks on international forces in the
Afghan capital in months.
The attack near the heavily fortified embassy wounded 13
Afghan civilians nearby. It came amid a months-long political
stalemate and an emboldened insurgency, with a presidential
election still unresolved as most foreign combat troops prepare
to leave by the end of the year.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing on the
main road leading to Kabul's international airport, not far from
the sprawling U.S. embassy compound that is also home to other
members of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force
(ISAF) coalition.
In a text message to journalists, a Taliban spokesman said
the suicide bomber, identified only as Bilal, had been lying in
wait for foreign troops in a car packed with explosives.
Two of the three killed were American military personnel, a
U.S. Defence Dept. official confirmed on Tuesday in Washington.
Poland's military identified the third victim as Rafal
Celebudzki, a platoon commander who had also served in Iraq. Two
other Polish soldiers were wounded.
Afghan Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Ayub Salangi said
on Twitter a suicide car bomber had targeted a convoy of
vehicles carrying foreign troops.
The blast tore through cars and shattered shop windows on
the road a few hundred metres from the main embassy gate.
Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said 13 Afghan
civilians were wounded and 17 nearby cars damaged.
"HUGE BLAST"
Ambulances arrived within minutes of the blast during the
morning rush hour at about 8 a.m. (0330 GMT).
"It was a huge blast," said wounded bystander Haji Awal Gul,
his shirt splattered with blood as he stood on the roadside.
Tensions have been building in Afghanistan since the
disputed run-off vote in a presidential election in June, with
rival candidates still arguing over the outcome despite U.S.
efforts to broker a compromise deal.
Taliban insurgents have been exploiting the uncertainty,
launching bombings and attacks on government security forces and
officials across Afghanistan.
In western Herat province, one U.S. soldier was killed when
an unidentified member of the Afghan security forces turned on
his trainers late on Monday, the latest incident in a string of
"green-on-blue" attacks.
A Western official, who asked not to be identified, said the
U.S. soldier was killed when the Afghan threw a hand grenade at
his trainers.
ISAF did not confirm the exact details of the attack. An
ISAF statement on Tuesday said the U.S. service member was
killed when an individual wearing an Afghan army uniform "turned
his weapon against ISAF members".
Also overnight, two suicide bombers set ablaze 26 fuel
tankers in an attack on a customs post in eastern Afghanistan
near a border crossing into Pakistan, Afghanistan's TOLO media
reported on Tuesday.
One of the attackers detonated explosives he was carrying
while the other was killed in an ensuing gunbattle, the report
on TOLOnews.com quoted Afghan officials as saying.
(Additional reporting by Missy Ryan in Washington and Jessica
Donati in Kabul; Editing by Paul Tait and Clarence Fernandez)