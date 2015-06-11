JALALABAD, Afghanistan, June 11 A bomb exploded
at an office of Afghanistan's main news agency on Thursday,
wounding two people and causing damage in the latest attack on
the country's media.
No group claimed responsibility for the blast at the office
of the Pajhwok news agency in the eastern province of Nangarhar
but its editor-in-chief, Danish Karokhil, said militants had
issued threats in the past.
"We have received threats and letters from insurgents from
time to time when they were not happy about our stories and
coverage of incidents," Karokhil told Reuters.
"I urge the government to do more to protect journalists and
call on all parties in the conflict not to create hurdles," he
added.
Ahmad Zia Abdulzai, a spokesman for the province's governor,
said police were investigating and it was not clear why the
agency had been attacked.
Afghanistan's media enjoyed a blossoming of freedom after
the Taliban were ousted in 2001 but worry about press
restrictions, and militant attacks, has been growing since the
departure last year of most foreign troops.
At least three journalists were killed in attacks last year.
(Reporting by Rafiq Sherzad; Writing by Hamid Shalizi; Editing
