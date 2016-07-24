By Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, July 24 Relatives of some of those killed
in a big suicide attack in Kabul searched through a bloodied
assortment of belongings left after the twin blasts as they
prepared for funerals on Sunday in a mood of growing anger with
political leaders.
"Those are my cousin's sandals," said Sayed Mohammad as he
stood in a crowd of people looking for anything familiar among
the remnants spread out by authorities on an Afghan flag in the
Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul where the funerals will take place.
Sayed's cousin was one of four relatives he lost on Saturday
when suicide bombers set off twin blasts at a demonstration by
members of the mainly Shi'ite Hazara community who were
protesting against the planned route of a power line.
"His dead body is in a hospital. He was the only bread
winner of his family. I'm looking here if I can find anything
more from other relatives."
President Ashraf Ghani announced a national day of mourning
after the attack, claimed by Islamic State. At least 80 people
were killed and more than 230 wounded in one of the worst
bombings since the fall of the Taliban government in 2001.
The attack, described by the top U.N. official in
Afghanistan as a "war crime", drew a shocked reaction from
across the world, with condemnation and offers of support from
countries including Russia and the United States.
But for some, there was a sense of fury at both the
government and Hazara political leaders who they said have
exploited the grievances of their community at longstanding
discrimination to shore up their own power bases.
"They sold us and we will never forget this," said Ghulam
Abbas, a Hazara mourner. "They've built skyscrapers for
themselves and their families from our blood."
The Hazara, a Persian-speaking minority who make up about 9
percent of the population, have by and large supported Ghani's
government, which includes some of their senior leaders, but
many complain bitterly that their support has not been returned.
Saturday's protest over the route of a multimillion dollar
power line, which demonstrators wanted to re-route through two
provinces with large Hazara populations, had become a touchstone
for a wider sense of injustice.
The demonstration took place under tight security, with much
of Kabul blocked off. But there was disagreement in the Hazara
community as well as in the government about whether it should
have gone ahead given the obvious risk of an attack.
For many, such as 42 year-old Dost Mohammad, who was nearby
when the two explosions went off, there was a sense of
abandonment by the authorities.
"With all this misery, the government doesn't care about its
own citizens."
(Additional reporting by Sayed Hassib; Writing by James
