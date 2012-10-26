By Bashir Ansari
MAZAR-E-SHARIF, Afghanistan Oct 26 A suicide
bomber killed at least 40 people in a mosque in Afghanistan's
relatively peaceful north on Friday as worshippers gathered for
prayers marking the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, police officials
said.
The attack in Maimana, capital of Faryab province, also
wounded 40, regional police chief General Abdul Khaliq Aqsai
said, pinning the blame on the Taliban. A Taliban spokesman said
they were investigating to find out who was responsible.
"The suicide bomber detonated explosives when our countrymen
were congratulating each other on the Eid holiday," said Lal
Mohammad Ahmadzai, spokesman for the police in the Afghan north,
adding that almost half of the dead were police.
He said Aqsai appeared to be the target. "As soon as the
police chief got in his vehicle, the bomber detonated his
explosives," Ahmadzai said
About 20 bodies, some in police uniform, lay in front of the
mosque's gates as smoke billowed above.
The attack, at around 9 a.m. local time on the first day of
Eid, came just before President Hamid Karzai repeated his call
for the Taliban to join the government.
"If you (Taliban) want to come to the government, you are
welcome. You have rights as an Afghan and as a Muslim," he said
in a speech marking Eid in the capital, Kabul.
Kabul and Washington have been seeking separate peace
negotiations with the Taliban as the 2014 deadline looms for
most foreign troops to leave.
Karzai condemned the mosque attack in a statement.
Violence is intensifying across the country 11 years into
the NATO-led war, sparking concerns over how the 350,000-strong
Afghan security forces, often the target of the Taliban, will
manage once most foreign troops leave.
The Taliban, in a statement released to media on Friday,
said two Afghan soldiers were behind the attack in western Farah
province on Thursday that killed one Italian soldier.
One of them later joined the Taliban, the statement said,
along with the policeman who killed two U.S. soldiers in
southern Uruzgan province on Thursday.
That attack was the latest insider attack, when Afghan
security forces turn their weapons on their foreign mentors and
partners. At least 54 members of the NATO-led force have been
killed this year so far in insider attacks, which have been
eroding trust between Kabul and its western backers.