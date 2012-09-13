LONDON, Sept 13 Britain could withdraw its
troops from Afghanistan faster than expected next year, as
military commanders reassess how many troops they need to help
local forces fight the Taliban, Britain's defence secretary said
in an interview.
Britain is due to withdraw 500 soldiers by the end of this
year, leaving 9,000 soldiers to help Afghan National Security
Forces, but Philip Hammond said there WAs potential to further
"draw down troops in 2013."
"Six months ago the message coming from them [the military]
was that we really need to hold on to everything we have got for
as long as we possibly can. I think they are seeing potentially
more flexibility in the situation," Hammond told Friday's
Guardian newspaper.
He did not go into details and said no decisions had been
taken on an accelerated withdrawal of troops, with the bulk of
Britain's soldiers planned to return home by the end of 2014.
"I think there is a bit of a rethinking going on about how
many troops we do actually need," said Hammond.
"There may be some scope for a little bit more flexibility
on the way we draw down, and that is something commanders on the
ground are looking at very actively."
He said British military thinking was evolving because
commanders had been "surprised by the extent to which they have
been able to draw back and leave the Afghans to take the lion's
share of the combat role".
Hammond said the security situation was improving in Helmand
province in Afghanistan's southwest, where British troops have
mainly been based, after some of the bloodiest fighting in the
Afghan conflict and the deaths of more than 20 British troops in
recent months.