By Amie Ferris-Rotman
| HERAT, Afghanistan, July 27
HERAT, Afghanistan, July 27 In a nation wrenched
by decades of war, perhaps it is of no surprise that one of
Afghanistan's most successful brands manufactures what is sorely
lacking from the conflict-scarred landscape: joy.
The rectangular vanilla bars mechanically dipped in thick
chocolate at the Herat ice cream factory in western Afghanistan
are a world away from intensifying violence in a war that has
dragged on into its 11th year.
Herat Ice Cream's orange sorbets, coffee-flavoured bars,
cones and a mock "Magnum" are sold in all of Afghanistan's 34
provinces, a rare success for a business benefitting from no
foreign investment.
Officials in Herat province bordering Iran now want to build
on such a success to turn the region into a business hub,
creating a "Herat" brand in a nation where locals depending on
foreign aid have largely failed at independent commerce.
"I started with half a million and now my company is worth
$15 million," said Ahmad Faizi, Herat Ice Cream's chief
executive, who set up the firm almost nine years ago with his
savings from an import business.
His 216 employees work around the clock to make the
country's beloved treats, turning imported and local milk into
30 tonnes of ice cream a day. They sell for the equivalent of 30
cents a piece and generate $5 million a year in turnover.
They are then boxed by headscarved women and shipped in
chilled containers on Afghanistan's often unpaved roads, even
reaching Kandahar in the south, a stronghold of Taliban
insurgents, and remote mountainous areas on the border with
Pakistan.
Foreign aid is dwindling as the 2014 deadline looms for NATO
to withdraw most of its combat troops, sparking concern that the
country's crippling corruption and shaky security could mean
Afghanistan will not be able to stand on its own two feet.
HERAT: A SUCCESS STORY
Herat, a large, fertile province with the second biggest
population after Kabul, is emerging as a success story, setting
an example for the rest of the country.
The local government expects Herat to contribute 20 percent
of national government revenue this year, or some $300 million,
up two percent on last year. The majority comes from customs
duties collected from robust trade with Iran.
"Herat has potential to be a business hub. We have a strong
economy, we are big," said Herat member of parliament Reza
Khoushak Watandost, who also runs a local family-owned coal
business.
"In history, Herat was first to have businessmen who
traversed the country," he said in his office in the provincial
capital of Herat city, which bustles with trade of Iranian-made
products, many offering better quality than the clothes and
kitchenware for sale in the capital, Kabul.
Though Iran serves as a lifeline for Afghan trade in Herat,
Watandost and other businessmen complained of dumping by its
richer neighbour -- trying to undermine local production by
selling cheaper goods.
But vast agriculture potential, especially grain, fruit and
meat, means Herat could thrive once foreign money dries up, says
the U.S. Department of Defense's Task Force for Business and
Stability Operations (TFBSO), a Pentagon unit helping the Afghan
economy.
TFBSO predicts Herat's $1 billion economy could jump to $2.4
billion a year by 2020, turning Herat's food, marble and
cashmere into a brand. These made-in-Herat goods have already
comes to symbolise quality.
"We're very confident that after 2014 things are actually
going to get better because the distortions to the economy that
donor money has brought to Afghanistan will begin to go away,"
said its director, James Bullion, on a trip to Herat's
industrial park, one of a handful in the country.
(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman, Editing by Rob Taylor and Ron
Popeski)