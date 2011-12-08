KABUL Dec 8 In a dusty, dimly lit Kabul
basement, British cinema fan club 'Secret Cinema' launched their
first movie event outside Britain on Thursday evening, bringing
costume, audience participation and light-hearted mystery to the
high-security Afghan capital.
The group has built up a following in Britain by showing
critically acclaimed films in unusual locations, creating a fun
atmosphere for film buffs and, crucially, keeping the name of
the movie under wraps until the lights go down.
The key to choosing Kabul, whose potholed roads, sketchy
communications and ubiquitous security emplacements do not
easily lend themselves to meticulously planned art events, was
the desire to show a dimension of the city beyond violence,
fear, and the ongoing military campaign.
"People say 'the Taliban will come' ... but there's also
lots of other life going on, not just the terror," said Fabien
Riggall, creative director and founder of Secret Cinema,
speaking from London.
"The idea is that anyone, anywhere should have access to
film ... I'm very passionate about the idea that culture should
be made available to people."
Riggall was inspired by Afghanistan-based artist Travis
Beard, who earlier this year organised a music festival in Kabul
-- a rare event in a city better known worldwide for suicide
attacks like Tuesday's huge blast at a Shi'ite Muslim festival
which killed more than 50 people.
"Kabul is starving, it's thirsty for more cultural
activities," said Beard, who organised Thursday's screening.
The select group of Western and Afghan film fans who
gathered after sundown had been given clues about the film via
Facebook, but the exact location of the screening was only
revealed shortly before the screening began.
"In the West, a lot of time you'd advertise an event and
promote it a lot, but you can't do that here, so we do 'stealth
promotion' ... everyone know's it's on at six o'clock on
Thursday, but no-one knows the location until they SMS us,"
Beard said.
As with most activities in Kabul, security is a factor.
"We're not trying to exclude people, but because of the
security situation we need to be careful about who's invited to
the event," Beard, dressed in costume matching the film, the
identity of which organisers want to keep secret during a run of
similar events in London.
Organisers want to extend the appeal of showing classic
films in unusual environments beyond the foreign professionals
who live in Kabul.
"We can get an audience that's interested in something
besides going to the cinema and seeing Bollywood -- we're trying
to give them something else," Beard said.
"We're really trying to broaden the invitation list, we
don't just want expats hanging out with expats. There's quite a
strong community of Afghans here who are artistically minded."
(Editing by Paul Casciato)