KABUL Dec 26 Afghanistan's cabinet cleared the way for the war-torn state to sign a contract with China's state-owned oil giant China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) for the development of oil blocks in the Amu Darya basin, the Afghan president's office said on Monday.

"The Afghan cabinet has ordered Mines Minister Wahidullah Shahrani to sign an oil exploration contract for Amu Darya with China National Petroleum Corporation," the statement said.

The three oil fields in the basin, Kashkari, Bazarkhami and Zamarudsay, are estimated to hold around 87 million barrels of oil, it added. (Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)