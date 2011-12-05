* Major strides in health, education but progress spotty
* Aid expected to drop off as troops go home
By Missy Ryan and David Brunnstrom
BONN, Dec 5 When world leaders gathered in Bonn
in December 2001 to discuss Afghanistan's future after the fall
of the Taliban, it would have been hard to imagine that a decade
and hundreds of billions of dollars later the country would
still be mired in conflict and nowhere near able to pay for its
own soldiers and bureaucrats.
An unprecedented Western aid effort since 2001 has made some
major strides since the Taliban government's repressive
isolation, especially in improving health care and women's
rights and building roads and other infrastructure needed to
nudge Afghanistan toward the global economy.
But serious questions remain about the long-term impact of
foreign help and, even more pressing, as Afghanistan's
supporters gathered on Tuesday to discuss the country's future
ten years on, about future levels of aid for a country years
away from being able to sustain itself, given severe budget
pressures in the United States and Europe.
Despite promises of long-term support from over 80 foreign
ministers attending the conference in Bonn, aid levels are set
to fall dramatically as most Western combat forces withdraw over
the next two years.
Afghanistan currently receives about $16 billion a year in
outside assistance, and two-thirds of aid goes to security,
multilateral lenders say. A recent World Bank report said
Afghanistan was likely to need around $7 billion a year to help
pay its security and other bills until 2021.
But securing even that amount, far below current Western
spending, could be difficult at a time of severe budgetary
pressures in the United States and Europe.
The World Bank has warned that the reduction in foreign aid
could have a "profound impact" on Afghanistan.
"A rapid drop of aid would undermine the government and
potentially undo the progress that has been made," said Louise
Hancock, a policy advisor with aid group Oxfam in Kabul. "What
is needed is a gradual and predictable reduction of aid over
time which allows the government and its partners to plan
accordingly," she said.
Even with the huge inflows of military and civilian aid in
the past ten years, life remains precarious for most in
Afghanistan. As the war has ground on, per capita income has
remained one of the lowest in the world, now around $528. Only
18 percent of adults are literate, and the average person can
expect to live only to 48.
Afghan President Hamid Karzai told the meeting the Afghan
economy had made great strides from its "dismal baseline" in
2001, but said persistent poverty, corruption and imperfect aid
schemes continued to hobble its progress.
TRANSITION DIVIDEND
Both Afghanistan and Western countries have been discussing
what they call a "transition dividend" that would funnel toward
aid and reconstruction at least a small portion of the tens of
billions of dollars the West is set to save by withdrawing
troops.
Looking more broadly to include regional powers that have
not sent troops to Afghanistan, Afghan officials spoke in Bonn
of a "transformation decade" of assistance from 2014.
While the Bonn conference was not aimed at securing pledges
of future aid, it launches a process that will aim to secure
funding for the Afghan armed forces at a NATO summit in Chicago
in May and support for the country's economy at a meeting in
Tokyo in July.
Western politicians and diplomats have said it is difficult
to estimate how much will be required to sustain the Afghan
armed forces. A European diplomat said his best guess was $4
billion in a range of $3-6 billion, while an Afghan official put
the figure at up to $7 billion.
The European diplomat said much would depend on the how
large the armed forces would need to be. While projected to
reach 352,000 next year, some suggest that a force of 250,000 or
less might be more realistic.
European diplomats said the United States, which has paid
the bulk of the running costs of the Afghan army but now faces
about $1 trillion in cuts to national security spending over the
next decade, was pressing cash-strapped Europeans and others to
take some of the burden. Washington is offering to pay only a
third of the bill, they said.
For their part, Afghan leaders are quick to link their
country's plight to security in the West. No one wants to see
Afghanistan again become a haven, they say, for plotting
militant attacks such as those of Sept. 11, 2001.
Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Jawed Ludin said he believed
decision-making would be driven by needs rather than finances.
"COST WORTH PAYING"
"People are aware that compared to what has gone into
Afghanistan in terms investment and money terms and the
sacrifices What we will need will be much much less -- really
a fraction, a very, very small fraction and that will be a cost
worth paying," he said. "Nobody is going to jeopardize that for
the sake of a couple of billion dollars of investment."
The United States and the European Union stand to make huge
savings as they cut their troop numbers. Ludin estimated that
the United States was currently spending $110 billion a year on
its military effort in Afghanistan while its European and other
allies paid perhaps another $50 billion.
Yet to a large extent fiscal realities in the West will
define future aid just as much as the concerns that have
traditionally driven aid decisions -- Afghanistan's needs and
the security risks that insufficient assistance would pose.
Europe's preoccupation with its financial crisis was
underscored when German Chancellor Angela Merkel slipped away
from the conference after about an hour to meet French President
Nicolas Sarkozy to try to forge a deal that would restore faith
in euro zone nations' ability to repay their debts.
U.S. President Barack Obama, meanwhile, is facing intense
pressure to cut costs and create jobs ahead of his November 2012
re-election bid.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told reporters that
the United States was "prepared to stand with the Afghan people,
but Afghans themselves must also meet the commitments they have
made, and we look forward to working with them to embrace
reform, lead their own defense, and strengthen their democracy."
AID "POORLY STRUCTURED"
Not all observers believe that reducing aid, given a record
of corruption and high spending on contractors and security, is
a bad thing.
A Brookings Institution survey found that only 43 percent of
what has been pledged by world donors to Afghanistan since 2002
had actually been disbursed by the end of 2009, which may be due
in part to Afghanistan's failure to meet shortcomings,
bureaucratic bottlenecks, and political ambitions that haven't
matched financial realities.
Joshua Foust of the American Security Project, a Washington
think tank, said that despite a number of important
achievements, the Western aid model had not evolved sufficiently
over the past decade.
"We're not even more up front about what the fundamental
problems are. You can find books written in 2005 about why aid
is poorly structured, why it is an especially poor value for its
cost, and why it will be so ineffective, yet those exact same
complaints can be credibly levied against the aid community
right now."
