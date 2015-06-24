* Hospital in Kunduz highlights broader problem
By Krista Mahr
KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, June 25 A frontline
hospital in Afghanistan already stretched by rising war
casualties is facing another, invisible danger that is only
beginning to come to light: highly contagious strains of
drug-resistant bacteria which are making treatment harder.
While drug resistance is a problem in hospitals the world
over, early evidence from tracking by Medecins Sans Frontieres
(MSF) in the last two years suggests it may be acute in
Afghanistan.
At the trauma centre in the northern city of Kunduz, where
Afghan forces are battling Taliban militants, staff have
identified nearly 100 cases of multi-drug resistant bacteria, or
nearly 30 percent of samples tested, since last year.
That is putting extra strain on the MSF-run facility already
struggling to cope with wounded combatants and civilians.
One hot morning in mid-June, the halls of the clinic quickly
filled with wheeled stretchers carrying around a dozen bloodied
Afghan security personnel hurt in a mortar attack by insurgents.
One man struggled for breath, and a waft of iron hung in the
air as staff wiped blood stains from the white-tiled floor.
Not far away, teenager Zemairy, one of whose legs had to be
amputated after a mortar round went off in his back yard several
days before, lay in a quiet isolation ward.
His wounds had become infected and the drugs he was taking
were not helping. Staff tested the wounds for resistant bacteria
and started treating him with a different drug, after which his
health began to improve.
By late June, he had been hospitalized for nearly 40 days.
"I thought I was going to lose him, or that maybe he'd lose
his other leg," said Ameer Muhammad, Zemairy's father.
Doctors in Kunduz do not have enough comparative data to
chart the long-term trajectory of the problem, but they are
worried.
The hospital plans to expand its laboratory to test
patients' blood in order to better pinpoint which organisms are
causing infection and what drugs to use to treat them; at
present, the lab can only test pus from openly infected wounds.
"I'm sure the rates are higher, but we can't see it," said
Kathleen Thomas, head of the hospital's intensive care unit
(ICU) and the emergency room. "I think it's a big problem."
QUALITY CONTROL
In the southern province of Helmand, another Afghan region
where militant violence is common, staff at an MSF-supported
hospital noticed patients with respiratory tract infections and
diarrhoea were not getting better.
An ensuing 2013-14 study showed high levels of resistance to
widely used antibiotics among those being treated at the
hospital.
Doctors say the probable causes of the problem include
over-prescription and patients not finishing courses of
treatment. In Afghanistan drug resistance may be made worse by
medicines of suspect quality being illegally imported into the
country.
"The general population has a big problem of resistance
because of self-medication and patients putting pressure on
doctors (to prescribe drugs)," said Abdul Qayoum Wardak, who
oversees MSF's laboratories in Afghanistan.
Nearly 60 percent of medicine in Afghanistan enters through
illegal channels, said Abdul Khalil Khakzad, head of the Avicina
Pharmaceutical Institute in Kabul, possibly contributing to what
doctors suspect is a glut of ineffective drugs on the market,
including antibiotics.
Though many of the smuggled drugs may be fine, the lack of
information may already be contributing to drug resistance, as
some doctors try to over-correct for presumed low quality.
Officials in Afghanistan's health ministry blame the
country's porous borders with Pakistan and Iran for the
proliferation of unregulated drugs.
"We can control drug stores, but we can't control the
highways," said Abdul Hafiz Quraishi, head of the General
Directorate of Pharmaceutical Affairs.
President Ashraf Ghani's government has worked to rein in
the sector, and Pakistan's drug regulatory authority said
cross-border cooperation was improving.
"The (Afghan) complaints are not going into the filing
cabinet," said Muhammad Aslam, head of the government-run Drug
Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. "Either (the companies) will
be given time to improve themselves or they will be shut down."
ONGOING BATTLE
For hospital staff in Kunduz, trying to control
life-threatening bacteria in the midst of an escalating conflict
requires extreme measures, including flying in expensive drugs
from thousands of miles away.
Like other MSF facilities in Afghanistan, the clinic only
prescribes medicine from the organization's own stocks, and does
not use drugs from the local market.
It also means finding space to isolate patients in wards
that are treating nearly twice the number of war casualties as
last year.
Earlier this month, doctors had to isolate two patients they
suspected had different strains of resistant bacteria in the
ICU's only isolation room and keep a third with ICU patients,
potentially exposing others.
Staff suspect some of the resistant bacteria are passed
between patients whose immune systems have been compromised, a
common problem in hospitals.
But the fact that the centre treats so many victims with
open wounds means some may be already contaminated by the time
they arrive, suggesting the resistant bugs could also be living
outside, in the community itself.
(Additional reporting by Mirwais Harooni in Kabul and Katharine
Houreld in Islamabad; Editing by Mike Collett-White)