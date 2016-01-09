* Hundreds of homeless addicts offered treatment in new
centre
* Afghanistan estimated to have as many as 2.4 mln drug
users
* Addicts sceptical at latest bid to get drug users off
streets
By Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, Jan 9 Afghan officials have opened a new
drug treatment centre in an abandoned NATO military base in
Kabul, in the latest attempt to stamp out the country's massive
problem of drug abuse.
Afghanistan is one of the world's biggest sources of opium,
producing around 3,300 tonnes last year, despite a drop of 48
percent in output.
With the economy in ruins after decades of war and unable to
provide jobs for young Afghans, demand for the temporary relief
provided by drugs is high.
Camp Phoenix, a former training camp on the edges of Kabul
set up by the U.S. army in 2003, will take in around 1,000
homeless drug addicts who will receive food, medical attention
and treatment, said Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz.
"We give them a proper shave, they will take a shower,
winter clothing and treatment will follow," he said, showing
reporters around the facility, which offers a 45-day course of
treatment for homeless addicts.
"We will return them as normal members of society."
The effort is the latest in a long series of anti-drug
initiatives backed by the government and its international
partners, but it is only a very small step to tackle a sprawling
problem, and many remain sceptical.
Police regularly round up addicts who shelter in areas such
as the Pul-e Sokhta bridge in the western part of the capital,
but successive governments have been powerless to resolve the
problem.
In May, a U.S.-funded report said around 1.9 million to 2.4
million Afghan adults may be drug users, from among a population
of about 30 million, with drugs found in more than 30 percent of
homes.
To counter this situation, the country has just 123
treatment centres, sufficient to treat just over 10 percent of
opium and heroin users. But even addicts who go through the
centres often fall back into drug use.
"I have received five rounds of treatment already, but am
still using," said Sayed Dawod, one of the addicts at the new
centre. "There is no proper treatment in Afghanistan."
Ministers say they are aware of the threat from the drug
problem, not just to public health but also how it feeds endemic
corruption in the government, from police officials on up.
Feroz was himself attacked on Sunday by a dealer who tried
to stab him with an infected needle during an operation to
collect addicts and take them to the new centre for treatment.
But officials have only limited ability to curb a
billion-dollar industry protected by powerful regional interests
and controlled in part by warlords and Taliban militants who use
the proceeds to fund their insurgency.
"Leaders of the unity government know the threat illegal
drugs pose to our society and they are committed to dealing with
this," said Salamat Azimi, the counter narcotics minister.
The failure of past efforts leaves many uncertain of success
this time, however.
Najibullah, an addict who, like many Afghans, goes by one
name, was dubious as he saw how few addicts got on the buses
going to the treatment centres.
"This is for show," he said. "If the government wants to
bring about change and treat addicts properly, they have to put
more pressure on police to arrest those who sell illegal drugs."
(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)