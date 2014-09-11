By Bashir Ansari
| MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan, Sept 11
MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan, Sept 11 A powerful
backer of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah said
on Thursday his supporters would launch street protests and
occupy government buildings if they were unhappy with the
outcome of a disputed election.
The statement risked exacerbating tensions in a two-month
political crisis that has destabilised Afghanistan ahead of the
withdrawal of most foreign troops by the end of 2014, 13 years
into a war against Taliban insurgents.
The final results of a U.N.-supervised investigation into
allegations of mass vote rigging are expected within days, and
Abdullah's rival, former Finance Minister Ashraf Ghani, is
widely expected to be declared the winner.
Atta Mohammad Noor, a supporter of Abdullah who fought the
Soviets in the 1980s and the Taliban in the 1990s, said there
would be civil unrest if the audit did not throw out more than
two million disputed votes, making Abdullah the winner.
Noor, governor of the northern province of Balkh, stopped
short of calling for violence, saying the opposition movement
"is not an armed resistance but a civil struggle for our
people's rights".
But he did not rule out occupying government buildings.
"If our demands are not met, we will resort to the last
option of seizing government buildings," Noor told supporters in
a speech in the provincial capital, Mazar-i-Sharif.
Noor was a key commander in the Northern Alliance of Afghan
factions that helped U.S. forces topple the Taliban's hardline
Islamist government in 2001 for sheltering the al Qaeda
network's leadership.
Abdullah, a former foreign minister, pledged last month to
accept the results of the U.N. fraud investigation as part of a
power-sharing compromise brokered by the United States.
Washington is desperate to prevent further instability as it
and other NATO members prepare to withdraw their combat forces
by the end of the year and hand over the job of keeping the
country secure to newly trained Afghan forces.
The June run-off vote gave Ghani a 1.2 million vote lead
over Abdullah, an outcome Abdullah said was the result of
widespread cheating.
The U.S.-brokered compromise proposed creating a new
position of chief executive which would go to the losing camp
and bring with it significant powers within a unity government.
Negotiations over what those powers would be have broken
down, and on Wednesday Ghani rejected the notion of sharing
power equally, saying he did not want a "two-headed government."
Some Abdullah supporters have called for renewed protests,
or even a parallel government, if Ghani is declared the winner.
Such a move could stir up ethnic tensions that lay at the heart
of the civil war during the early 1990s.
Abdullah draws most of his support from ethnic Tajiks and
Hazara who largely made up the Northern Alliance, while Ghani is
supported mainly by Pashtuns, the country's largest ethnic
group.
(writing by Kay Johnson; editing by Mike Collett-White)