KABUL, July 8
KABUL, July 8 One-eyed Rateb Popal's debut as an
Afghan businessman was not promising: he was caught smuggling
heroin and locked up in a New York federal prison for almost a
decade.
Popal had better luck once back in Afghanistan, where he
emerged from obscurity to make millions in U.S. army convoy
security following the 2001 removal of the Islamist Taliban. He
went on to win rights to the first major oil and gas project.
The Amu Darya joint venture with Chinese energy firm CNPC is
the only major foreign investment in Afghanistan's estimated
trillion dollars worth of natural resources that stands a real
chance of succeeding and providing an alternative to income from
aid.
Other huge investments in iron and copper face collapse.
And yet Amu Darya, in Afghanistan's far north along the
river of the same name, is beset by stumbling blocks.
Though the site's Soviet-built wells are pumping oil and
selling it to a nearby refinery, disputes over budgeting between
CNPC and Popal's company, Watan Oil and Gas,have halted drilling
and exploration.
"If CNPC fails in Afghanistan, it will severely hamper
future foreign investment in the Afghan hydrocarbon sector,"
said Matthew Napiltonia, a former director of the project.
If the dispute is resolved, the 25-year partnership could
contribute $250 million a year to the national budget, according
to a World Bank report, create hundreds of jobs and relieve the
burden of expensive fuel imports.
Popal's past, including allegations that his security firm
bribed the Taliban for safe passage, fails to dent optimism that
he and his Watan group of companies can make the project work.
Many hope others will be lured to the near-untouched basins
that, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, may hold 1.6
billion barrels of crude, one of the largest discoveries in
decades, and 15.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas.
Over several interviews with Reuters, Popal explained he
fell into smuggling after leaving Afghanistan to seek treatment
for a wartime injury at the start of the 1979 Soviet invasion.
Caused by the early detonation of a bomb intended for Soviet
soldiers, it cost him an eye, his left arm and most of the
fingers on his right hand.
"Jail did me a lot of good and bad," Popal said at his
company office. "I was very religious beforehand. I studied a
lot."
Popal cast a striking figure alongside Taliban officials in
the 1990s when he dabbled in fuel imports, with an eye patch to
match his long black beard and turban. The patch has now been
replaced by a glass eye and his grey beard is trimmed short.
He denies his security firm ever paid off the Taliban: "On
one side, the Taliban were threatening us and on the other side,
the U.S. was claiming that we were paying them off."
ALLEGIANCES, RED TAPE AND GRAFT
Amu Darya's difficulties are similar to those faced by
businessmen battling personal allegiances, red tape and graft.
Popal complains that Chinese subcontractors owned by CNPC
are charging too much for drilling and exploration. One source
put the figure in dispute at around $105 million.
A senior Pentagon official helping the oil project as part
of the U.S. strategy to help Afghanistan develop its own sources
of income said both Popal and the Chinese inflated costs.
"You don't know what the first market price is. So everyone
is going to say it's 10 times more than what it is. It's the
regulator's job to say no, it actually isn't," he said, on
condition of anonymity.
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has sided with Popal and
asked CNPC to re-tender the contracts or face being kicked off
the project.
"If they don't take action, we can impose penalties or
cancel licences. The government needs revenue," said a senior
ministry official, who also spoke anonymously.
Former employees, however, allege the ministry adopted its
position because of Popal's ties to the president and officials.
"CNPC never violated any Afghan laws or regulations," said
Napiltonia. "It was a calculated assault by Afghan partner Watan
Oil and Gas against CNPC to obtain lucrative oilfield
subcontracts."
Popal denies this: "I did my own audit on cost in Pakistan
and other countries, China. Based on those companies' costs, I
thought the value of the contract awarded here was too high."
CNPC told Reuters it was unaware of any contested issues at
Amu Darya.
But a Chinese industry official said Afghanistan was of low
strategic importance. Probes into graft by former executives,
the official said, had made CNPC "more pragmatic" in assessing
overseas investments.
A dozen employees approached by Reuters declined to speak on
the record as they were owed several months' wages.
Undaunted by the deadlock at Amu Darya, Popal is charging
ahead with his next project.
Deftly bringing up a presentation for a $1.2 billion
refinery on his laptop, his eyes lit up as he talked about plans
for expansion.
"It will be an integrated refinery, one that can produce
army grade jet fuel," he said. "It's going to be very
profitable."
