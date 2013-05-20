By Amie Ferris-Rotman
| HERAT, Afghanistan
HERAT, Afghanistan May 20 The European Union
threw its weight behind developing Afghanistan's small but
promising private sector this week, in the hope that business
can usher in stability and peace once foreign troops leave by
the end of next year.
In the largest ever EU visit outside the capital Kabul in 12
years of war, a 21-country delegation of envoys jetted to the
western city of Herat on Sunday, whose flurry of business
activity is largely seen as a rare success story in desperately
poor, insurgency-plagued Afghanistan.
War and tens of billions of dollars in constant aid have
made Afghanistan a ward of the international community, though
vast potential mineral resources and pent-up business desire
amongst educated youths mean the environment could be changing.
The EU chose Herat for its trip as "we are encouraged by the
province's vision, its ability to attract foreign investment",
the bloc's representative to Afghanistan, Vygaudas Usackas, told
Herat governor Daoud Saba at his summer home overlooking the
city, where high-rise apartments glistened in the sun.
Saba, appointed three years ago largely for his expertise in
minerals, called his large and fertile province, one of 34 in
the country, a "stand-alone island".
Herat's $1-billion a year economy, mostly from agriculture,
industry and mining, led the province to contribute almost a
fifth of the country's revenue last year.
"Afghanistan is slowly, slowly becoming another country,
moving from the Kabul-centric way of things," Italian ambassador
Luciano Pezzotti, whose embassy and military organised the EU
trip to Herat, told Reuters.
The fourth-largest contributor to the NATO-led war, almost
all of Italy's 3,000 troops are in Herat.
German ambassador Rudiger Koenig said Herat, which enjoys
better security than the Taliban strongholds of the south and
east, should serve as a "blueprint" for the rest of the country.
Despite Western sanctions denting the economy of much richer
Iran, with which Afghanistan shares a long and porous border,
Herat enjoys robust trade with its Muslim neighbour and is
expected to more than double its output over the next decade,
spurred by the private sector, Saba said.
In 2012, 8.4 percent of Afghanistan's annual GDP of around
$20 billion was from the private sector, according to the Asian
Development Bank, up 1 percent on the year before.
Its "made in Herat" goods, particularly white marble,
own-brand Super Cola, and the country's most successful ice
cream company, "Herat Ice Cream", have already come to symbolise
quality beyond Herat's borders.
Britain-based firm Cashmere Fibres International Limited is
expected to soon move its dehairing facility to Herat, the
embassy said, in a bid to boost the private sector.
(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Ron Popeski)