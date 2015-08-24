KABUL Aug 25 A series of loud explosions were felt across the western Afghan city of Herat late on Monday, media reports said, with photos posted online showing a large fire apparently at a natural gas terminal lighting the night sky.

It was not immediately clear whether the explosions were an accident of the result of an attack in Afghanistan's third largest city. There were no initial reports of casualties. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Alison Williams)