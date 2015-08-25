(Adds casualties)

HERAT, Afghanistan Aug 25 A series of large explosions at a gas terminal on the edge of the western Afghan city of Herat late on Monday killed 10 children and an adult living in a camp for people displaced by war.

The explosions were felt across Afghanistan's third largest city and images showed the subsequent fire reaching high into the night sky.

As well as 11 fatalities, at least 18 people were injured, said Mohammad Rafiq Shirzai a spokesman for the regional hospital in Herat. All were from the camp near the gas terminal.

It was not immediately clear whether the explosions were an accident or the result of an attack. Last year, militants attacked India's consulate in the city. (Reporting by Jalil Ahmad Rezaee and Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)