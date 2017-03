KABUL April 8 A French photographer has been freed more than three months after being taken hostage in Afghanistan, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Four armed men snatched the freelancer in the capital, Kabul, last November, said ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.

He was released in Wardak province, near Kabul, said Sediqqi. The exact circumstances of his release were not immediately clear. (Reporting By Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie)