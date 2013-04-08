* Photographer was abducted on street in Kabul
* Managed to escape from hole where chained
By Hamid Shalizi and Dylan Welch
KABUL, April 8 A French photographer kidnapped
in Afghanistan four months ago fled his captors on Monday and
was now safe in the hands of officials from his embassy, the
Afghan Interior Ministry said.
A second French hostage in Afghanistan was freed by his
captors, a spokesman for France's foreign ministry said, without
providing any details.
Twenty-nine-year-old freelance Pierre Borghi had been
chained up in a crudely dug hole covered by a trap door but
managed to escape and reached a checkpoint manned by government
security guards in central Wardak province, an Afghan official
said.
Borghi, from Grenoble in southeastern France, was brought to
the Interior Ministry's headquarters in Kabul at about 4:30 p.m.
(1200 GMT) and left in the company of French embassy officials
less than an hour later, ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.
He was in good health, Sediqqi said. The French embassy
declined to comment.
Borghi was snatched by four armed men from a street in a
busy area of the capital Kabul on Nov. 28 and had been held in
several locations, including the back of a vehicle, the Afghan
official said.
He said it was likely that Borghi was first taken by
organised criminals and then sold to insurgents.
The captors, wearing turbans wrapped around their faces, had
filmed Borghi several times and told him they were, variously,
Taliban, Haqqani and al Qaeda, the official said.
(Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris; Writing by
Katharine Houreld and Dylan Welch; Editing by Michael Roddy)