BRIEF-Ortivus to carry out rights issue of about SEK 22.8 mln
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD TO TAKE PLACE FROM MAY 30 2017 TO 15 JUNE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KABUL, July 8 Médecins Sans Frontières has re-opened its hospital in Afghanistan's troubled northern province of Kunduz after a five-day shutdown following a raid by Afghan special forces last week, the group's country representative said on Wednesday.
Kunduz has seen some of the worst fighting in Afghanistan this year.
MSF said it was re-opening the hospital because the government had promised the incident would not be repeated. Last week, special forces burst inside looking for suspected al Qaeda operatives being treated there.
"We got some very strong messages of support... Based on the commitment at the central level, we decided to re-open the hospital," MSF's Guilhem Molinie said.
Health facilities are protected by international law and those run by foreign aid groups in Afghanistan provide critical treatment to all victims of war. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Announced positive preclinical data for its PLEODRUG PXT864, in development for Alzheimer's disease (ad)