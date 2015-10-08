* Kunduz hospital attack has shaken medical community
KABUL, Oct 8 The U.S. air strike in Afghanistan
that killed at least 22 patients and staff at a Medecins Sans
Frontieres hospital wasn't the first time the escalating war has
affected an aid-run medical facility. There have even been
instances since.
Foreign aid workers and Afghan colleagues shaken by the
weekend tragedy in Kunduz, one of the worst incidents of its
kind in the 14-year war, say increased violence around the
country makes it harder to provide basic services in a country
where NGOs help provide the vast majority of healthcare.
In recent months, local and international non-governmental
organisations (NGOs) have seen equipment and ambulances damaged
in suicide attacks, raids by Afghan security personnel and
threats to their lives from militants, staff members told
Reuters this week.
"A few years ago the situation was much more stable," said
Antoine Sagot-Priez, head of the Afghan mission for French aid
agency Premiere Urgence Internationale, which has contracts
through the government to run 80 health facilities in Kunar and
Daikundi provinces.
"Now we have more and more casualties because the fighting
is spreading all over the country," he added.
According to Sagot-Priez, in mid-August intense fighting
broke out near a remote clinic operated by Premiere Urgence in
Kunar, in the east. The staff evacuated with their patients and
none too soon: that day, the clinic was damaged in the shelling.
"We expect this kind of event to happen more and more," he
said.
The Afghan government recognises the growing risks.
"Staff no longer feel safe in any health facility anywhere
in the country," the Ministry of Public Health said in the wake
of the Kunduz attack.
CAUGHT IN CROSSFIRE
Afghanistan was the most violent country for aid workers
last year, according to the Aid Worker Security Database, and
international medical NGOs have been targeted before.
In 2004, five MSF staff were killed in Badghis province,
prompting it to pull out of the country temporarily. In 2013, a
ICRC staff member in the eastern city of Jalalabad was killed.
But changing tactics by Taliban insurgents this year,
coinciding with the withdrawal of most foreign troops that made
the country less stable, has seen district and provincial
centres targeted more frequently and across a broader area.
"My staff always tells me the situation is deteriorating,"
said Qudratullah Nasrat, chief executive of Organization for
Research and Community Development, operating government clinics
in Ghazni province. "They say it's getting worse, day by day."
Health clinics and hospitals, particularly in remote areas,
can be affected by both sides of the conflict.
On Monday, just two days after the MSF hospital in Kunduz
was hit, members of Afghanistan's National Directorate of
Security intelligence agency broke into an ambulance at a clinic
in Wardak province, west of Kabul, operated by the Swedish
Committee for Afghanistan, staff reported.
The agents, who said they suspected explosives were hidden
inside, detained two SCA staff members overnight, according to
Khalid Fahim, SCA's programme director in Afghanistan.
The NDS was not immediately available to comment.
On Thursday, the same charity received news that the head of
another clinic in Wardak was kidnapped by unidentified armed
groups. His kidnappers told local elders he would be released on
condition he left the district within a month, SCA said.
Fahim said that "all warring sides" have used the group's
facilities as shelter at some point during the long war.
Meanwhile, in the eastern province of Nangarhar, 11 clinics
have closed in recent months due to threats from fighters loyal
to Islamic State, which has gained a foothold in the province
despite the broader Taliban offensive.
They have accused staff of being government spies, said
Mohammad Jan, the monitoring and evaluation coordinator for
Agency for Assistance and Development of Afghanistan (AADA),
which operates medical facilities in five provinces.
One has since reopened, he said.
"The clinics were also benefiting them. (For us) there is no
difference between Daesh, the government and the public," Jan
said, using the local name for Islamic State. "But they don't
know what impartiality means."
AADA, like MSF and other medical aid groups working in
Afghanistan, practises strict neutrality and treats patients on
all sides of the conflict.
GROWING UNEASE
No group Reuters spoke to said Saturday's air strike had
prompted them to scale down their operations. MSF told reporters
on Thursday it was taking stock of its activities and would seek
assurances from the government that it could carry on.
But the incident has taken its toll on some staff members,
particularly those working in remote and insecure areas.
On Wednesday, aid coordinator Hekmat Zadran received a call
that staff were panicking at a health facility in Farah, in the
southwest, one of the facilities that French NGO Medical
Refresher Courses for Afghans operates in three provinces
through contracts with the government.
"There was a rumour that there was going to be an attack in
the city," said Zadran. "They were thinking it was going to be
like what happened in Kunduz."
Even before the Kunduz attack, uncertainty about safety had
prompted SCA's expatriate staff to temporarily leave the country
as of Sept. 27, SCA's Fahim said.
Others are staying for now.
Luca Radaelli, programme coordinator for international NGO
Emergency, said the group had no plans to scale back, even at
first aid posts in the southern province Helmand which have seen
intense fighting in recent months.
"Obviously what happened to MSF makes you think, but what
are we supposed to do?" he asked. "If you remove (NGOs), who
will do the job? Who will treat the people?"
