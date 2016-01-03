KABUL Jan 3 An Afghan Mi-17 military helicopter
crashed on Sunday after a technical failure during a training
exercise, killing three air crew and wounding another in Logar
province, south of the capital Kabul, the Defence Ministry said.
The Mi-17, a transport and attack helicopter, is the
mainstay of the fledgling Afghan air force, which has around 50
of the Russian-made machines. Another 36 are used by Afghan
special forces.
However, a Pentagon report has noted that the fleet was
under heavy strain because of the constant operations it was
required to conduct to support the army while it battled the
widening Taliban insurgency.
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by James Mackenzie;
Editing by Alison Williams)