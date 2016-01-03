KABUL Jan 3 An Afghan Mi-17 military helicopter crashed on Sunday after a technical failure during a training exercise, killing three air crew and wounding another in Logar province, south of the capital Kabul, the Defence Ministry said.

The Mi-17, a transport and attack helicopter, is the mainstay of the fledgling Afghan air force, which has around 50 of the Russian-made machines. Another 36 are used by Afghan special forces.

However, a Pentagon report has noted that the fleet was under heavy strain because of the constant operations it was required to conduct to support the army while it battled the widening Taliban insurgency. (Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alison Williams)