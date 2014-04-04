Taiwan stocks rise tracking regional shares as Fed maintains outlook

TAIPEI, March 16 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, largely tracking regional gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it won't accelerate the pace of the rate hikes and stuck to its outlook. As the Fed raised the target overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent, Asian investors sighed a breath of relief that the Fed stuck to its outlook instead for two more hikes this year and three more in 2018. As of 0144 GMT,