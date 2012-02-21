BAGRAM, Afghanistan Feb 21 About 200
Afghans demonstrated outside the main U.S. military base in the
country on Tuesday after a report that foreign troops had
improperly disposed of a large number of Korans and other
religious materials.
General John Allen, commander of the International Security
Assistance Force (ISAF), offered his "sincere apologies" for the
actions in an apparent bid to prevent anti-Western anger from
spreading across Afghanistan.
"When we learned of these actions, we immediately intervened
and stopped them. The materials recovered will be properly
handled by appropriate religious authorities," he said.
"This was not intentional in any way."
The protests, which authorities described as largely
peaceful, took place outside Bagram airfield, an hour's drive
north of the capital Kabul.
It also houses a prison for Afghans detained by American
forces. The centre has sewn resentment among Afghans because of
reports of torture and ill-treatment of suspected Taliban
prisoners.
Allen did not provide details on the incident. The Koran is
the holy book of Islam.
Roshna Khalid, the provincial governor's spokeswoman, said
Korans had been burnt inside the base and some of the material
had been taken outside the facility, citing accounts from
labourers.
Protests raged for three days across Afghanistan in April
last year after a U.S. pastor burned a Koran in Florida.
Eleven people were killed when demonstrators stormed a U.N.
compound in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, including seven
foreign U.N. workers. Another riot in the southern city of
Kandahar left nine dead and more than 80 wounded.
