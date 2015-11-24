KABUL Nov 24 Afghanistan aims to set up a secondary bond market before considering a stock exchange, given the state of insecurity in the country, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

The Afghan central bank has issued bonds with maturity of 7 and 28 days, six months and one year to the tune of 35 billion afghani ($520 million), governor Khalil Sediq said.

While some private investors have been pressing for a stock market, Sediq said the time was not right.

"We have to start with a bond market rather than stocks. It's easier," Sediq told Reuters in an interview.

"A stock market needs a relatively secure and safe environment."

Sediq said the first step should be a secondary market for existing bonds to expand their trade beyond commercial banks, who are the only investors at the moment. The rate for the 1-year bond is about 6.8-7 percent, he said.

"Then, after that, we have to allow some other companies, after full analysis ... to issue bonds," he said.

Sediq said Afghanistan also intended to sell Islamic bonds, known as sukuk, perhaps over the coming year, though the sale of the short-term paper was still in the planning stage.

"It will be a first step, we will earn a lot of experience," he said.

"Certainly, we have to start with a small amount, say 100 million afghani ($1.5 million) in total, just as an experiment then you can increase it."

Nevertheless, Sediq said he would like to see preliminary work on a stock market to enable the country to move quickly when the time was right.

"If we can start the logistical work, preparation of rules, regulations, study the market, see who is eligible to have their stock in the market, what parameters should be there for any company or bank," he said.

"We should have all these studies ready, then, hopefully, it's a question of how soon we can have relative peace. Without that, no way, but if everything goes well, I believe by about 2017, 2018 preliminary steps will be taken."

