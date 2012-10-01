(Corrects grafs 4,14 to revised laws, rather than current)
By Miriam Arghandiwal
KABUL Oct 1 Afghan journalists are claiming a
small victory in their battle for press freedom after the
government agreed to some softening of media restrictions,
industry representatives said on Monday.
Journalists have been locked in a row with the government
for months after authorities proposed a revision of the existing
media law, which looked to significantly tighten Kabul's grip
over the fledgling but lively Afghan press corps.
The legislation raised fresh concerns that authorities were
trying to appeal to the more conservative side of society ahead
of the pullout of most foreign troops by the end of 2014.
A frequent gripe though was that the changes would have
forced reporters to "observe the principles of Islam", a vague
catch-all stipulation which some journalists say the government
uses to detain them.
The Ministry of Information and Culture agreed to five of 19
changes suggested by journalists. They include getting rid of
special courts for alleged media violations and a clause that
proposed restriction on foreign programming on radio and TV.
"Afghan journalists consider the new proposal of the media
law a move in the right direction," said Abdul Mujeeb
Khalvatgar, executive director of media advocacy group Nai.
"Taking in the considerations of the (media) community means
the government believes in, trusts and recognises our field."
President Hamid Karzai trumpets the existing 2009 law, which
took years to pass, as one of his government's major
achievements, though war and an atmosphere of impunity make
Afghanistan one of the most dangerous places to be a journalist.
The new draft still presents the media with restrictions,
including a heavy government presence on the High Media Council,
a 15-member body which has enormous sway over ethics and legal
procedures.
"This draft is significantly better than the last one, but
the biggest question still remains, which is why there is a need
for a new law in the first place," said Heather Barr,
Afghanistan researcher for Human Rights Watch.
The New York-based organisation had called for the draft
media law to be withdrawn, saying it "chilled free speech".
A final draft is expected to be sent to the Ministry of
Justice which will review it before forwarding it to be approved
by parliament and finally rubber-stamped by Karzai.
"I am very happy with the changes... but I hope they will
take further consideration of the concerns Afghan journalists
have," said TV reporter Houmyain Shohaib from Voice of America.
Many media workers and their representatives not only reject
the revised legislation, but want more amendments, including
more legal protection, clearer libel laws and greater
transparency.
Afghanistan ranks seventh on the "Impunity Index" compiled
by New York-based watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists
(CPJ), a list of countries where journalists are killed
regularly and governments fail to solve the crimes.
CPJ said in its annual report in April that while
Afghanistan has experienced a slowdown in targeted killings, it
had made no progress in prosecuting the killers of journalists.
(Writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Nick Macfie)