By James Mackenzie and Hamid Shalizi
KABUL, Oct 18 Already forced to operate in one
of the world's most hostile environments for journalists, Afghan
television stations are now being openly targeted by Islamist
insurgents in a widening insurgency that threatens cities across
the country.
The Taliban's brief capture of the northern city of Kunduz
last month, the first time in 14 years of fighting it had taken
a provincial centre, underlined how far its military strength
has grown since NATO forces ended combat operations last year.
Amid reports of summary executions, kidnappings and other
abuses, the Taliban also issued a grim warning to two Afghan
television stations, Tolo News and 1 TV, designating them as
"military objectives".
Both stations had reported allegations of rape by Taliban
fighters during the fighting in Kunduz, incensing the militant
Islamist movement, which accused them of spearheading a
U.S.-sponsored propaganda campaign.
It said reporters and offices of the channels would be
considered "enemy personnel" and would be "eliminated".
Tolo News, Afghanistan's first 24-hour news channel, has
been one of the most active reporting operations in the country
for years, employing dozens of journalists, many in volatile
provincial areas.
"It's unprecedented, I've never seen this," said its
director, Lotfullah Najafizada.
Part of Afghanistan's largest private broadcaster, the
station has won a reputation for fast, credible reporting in a
shifting media landscape that features scores of newspapers,
broadcasters and online news sites. It insists it was scrupulous
in reporting all sides of the Kunduz fighting, including
allowing Taliban spokesmen a right of reply.
"For us, it was the biggest story of the past 14 years,"
Najafizada told Reuters in an interview at the group's heavily
guarded headquarters in Kabul. "We dispatched our biggest team
to the city. About 10 reporters were on the ground."
PRESS FREEDOM
The Afghan government, the main journalists' association and
international organisations including the United Nations
condemned the threats, while media groups pledged to deny
coverage to the Taliban if reporters were harmed.
"This is not going to affect the way we work, this is not
going to affect the agenda for us as TV channels," Najafizada
said.
But the threat nonetheless adds a dangerous new complication
for local journalists working in a country already ranked as low
as 122 out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index, a gauge of
media freedom compiled by the group Reporters Without Borders.
Earlier this year, Human Rights Watch underlined the threat
in a report that pointed to a mix of threats ranging from
government officials trying to intimidate editors and reporters
to the Taliban using threats and violence to influence coverage.
The new media landscape has also attracted criticism from
conservative Islamic groups including the Afghan Ulema council,
an influential group of scholars and religious leaders long
opposed "un-Islamic", "immoral" and "vulgar" programming.
Yet for all its hardline militancy, the Taliban has in
recent years operated a sophisticated media and communications
operation, with regular tweets and press statements from
spokesmen who speak regularly to Afghan journalists.
Its decision to turn on Tolo News and 1 TV adds to the
uncertainty surrounding the future direction of the group under
its new head Mullah Akhtar Mansour, who took over the leadership
earlier this year.
"Although Kunduz was a brief military gain for the Taliban,
the media coverage of the Taliban's atrocities, exposed their
true face," said Najib Sharifi, head of Afghan Journalists
Safety Committee.
"We strongly condemn the Taliban's statement and consider
any attack a war crime."