KABUL May 4 Afghanistan's media representatives
are appealing to the government to protect the rights of
journalists who are facing a growing number of violent threats
in what they see as an undeclared campaign against media
freedom.
War and an atmosphere of impunity make Afghanistan one of
the most dangerous places in the world to be a journalist. The
Taliban often regard reporters as their enemies and many
officials are suspicious of a prying press.
Despite media freedom being protected by the constitution,
the relatively large, often Western-backed press corps can face
intimidation, abduction or even death for reporting on issues
such as corruption and other government failings.
"Day by day, it is getting worse. No one is here to support
reporters," Sediq Zalique, head of investigative reporting at
national daily "8 a.m.", told Reuters on Friday.
Zalique said he had received several threatening phone calls
from unidentified men in what he believes was a response to his
articles revealing corruption and drug-running by officials.
Many Afghans view the government as deeply corrupt.
Some media hold back from publishing stories they know will
attract the government's ire.
Reporters at Afghan news agency Pajhwok are resorting to
self-censorship to avoid the fate of colleagues who have been
beaten and detained. Three have been killed over the last
decade, its editor-in-chief Danish Karokhil told Reuters, adding
that the government had to act to protect the media.
Some government officials acknowledge that authorities are
not doing enough.
"The Afghan government simply needs to do more to protect
media freedoms," Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Deen
Mohammad Mubarez Rashidi told an awards ceremony on Thursday
honouring slain radio journalist Sadim Khan Bhadurzoy, who was
kidnapped and beheaded in eastern Paktika province in February.
New York-based watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists
(CPJ) said last month in its annual report that while
Afghanistan has experienced a slowdown in targeted killings, it
had made no progress in prosecuting the killers of journalists.
Afghanistan ranks seventh on the CPJ's "Impunity Index", a
listing of countries where journalists are killed regularly and
governments fail to solve the crimes.
No one has been arrested in connection with the murder of
Bhadurzoy. The Taliban denied involvement, though the Islamist
militants have targeted journalists in their southern and
eastern strongholds in the past.
"MAJOR ACHIEVEMENT"
Increased insecurity in the face of intensifying violence as
most Western combat troops prepare to leave by 2014 has also led
to greater impunity surrounding threats against reporters,
said Abdul Mujeeb Khalvatgar, executive director of the Afghan
media development group Nai.
Khalvatgar even suggested the government could be cracking
down on the press in order to send a signal to the Taliban, that
it was serious about reconciliation talks and was willing to
restrict the meddlesome media to prove it.
"The government is reaching out to the Taliban as peace
talks continue. Press freedom is sacrificed along the way," he
said.
Nai, which tracks media infringements, says there were 77
recorded cases of brutality and threats against Afghanistan's
fledgling media between May 2011 and May 2012.
But President Hamid Karzai defended the state of Afghan
media on Thursday, telling reporters: "Freedom of the press is
one of the Afghan government's major achievements. We will
firmly support it and respect it".
Karzai also said he would look into the case of television
reporter Nasto Naderi, who is serving a short jail term for
drinking alcohol - banned in Muslim Afghanistan - and was
charged with making false accusations against officials.
Amnesty International launched a campaign this week for his
release, saying Naderi is at risk of torture or death in
detention for his programmes which reveal corruption and
criminality, often implicating officials.
In February, a government request that female television
presenters wear headscarves and avoid heavy make-up angered
journalists who said it was proof authorities expected the
Taliban to regain a share of power.
(Additional reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Robert
