By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON Dec 4 Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said
on Thursday he would have a cabinet in place within a month,
promising to end a delay that officials and businesses have
complained is hurting the economy and threatens to dent donor
confidence.
Ghani was sworn in more than two months ago after forming a
power-sharing government with former presidential rival Abdullah
Abdullah following months of wrangling over election results.
"We intend to form a cabinet within 2 to 4 weeks of
returning," Ghani said at a London conference on the future of
Afghanistan.
"We are determined to bring people of competence,
commitment, integrity and transparency to lead the programme of
the government."
When asked at a later event at think tank Chatham House
about the need to appoint a cabinet, he repeated the timing,
saying "It will be in 2-4 weeks".
The delay in forming a cabinet has raised concerns that the
government could break down in squabbling, adding to the many
troubles of a country mired in war with the Taliban.
At the London conference the United States and Britain
pledged to support Afghanistan's new unity government even as
foreign combat troops withdraw from the country after a 13-year
war.
Civilian and military deaths have risen sharply in 2014, the
bloodiest year since the war against Taliban militants began in
2001. Most foreign combat troops will have left by the end of
the month.
"If anyone feels that the Afghan state is about to collapse
I feel sorry for them: We have lived 5,000 years, we are going
to be there for another 5,000, don't misjudge us," Ghani said.
"I am not going to conduct public diplomacy regarding the
peace process. It must be a deliberate process, we intend to
deliver ... give us the space and the time and you will see the
results."
