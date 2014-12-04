LONDON Dec 4 Afghanistan's allies on Thursday
pledged to support the new unity government led by President
Ashraf Ghani even as foreign combat troops withdraw from the
country after a 13-year war that ousted the Islamist Taliban
movement.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the government of
Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah had already
delivered on some major issues since taking office in September,
in the first democratic transfer of power in Afghanistan's
history.
Ghani and former presidential rival Abdullah formed a
power-sharing government after months of wrangling over election
results.
"We are confident that the policies outlined today by
President Ghani and CEO Abdullah will result in a more stable
and prosperous Afghanistan," Kerry said in opening remarks at
the start of a conference on Afghanistan in London.
"This is an extraordinary moment of transition and the
possibilities are so enormous," he added.
The conference is not expected to generate new aid for
Afghanistan although donors will recommit previous aid
commitments made.
Kerry said Ghani's government had already taken steps to
combat money laundering and corruption, improve the country's
fiscal situation and foster ties with neighbors, including
Pakistan.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Kylie MacLellan; editing by
Guy Faulconbridge)