LONDON Dec 4 The United States and Britain
pledged on Thursday to support Afghanistan's new unity
government as foreign combat troops withdraw from the country
after a 13-year involvement.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said President Ashraf
Ghani's new government had already made moves to combat money
laundering and corruption since taking office in September in
the first democratic transfer of power in Afghan history.
Ghani, who with former presidential rival Abdullah Abdullah
formed a power-sharing government after months of wrangling over
election results, sought to reassure allies that he would tackle
corruption and stop the theft of aid money.
"We are confident that the policies outlined today by
President Ghani and CEO Abdullah will result in a more stable
and prosperous Afghanistan," Kerry said at a conference on
Afghanistan in London.
"This is an extraordinary moment of transition and the
possibilities are so enormous," he added.
A 2001 U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan overthrew the
Islamist Taliban who had given sanctuary to al Qaeda. But as
most foreign combat troops prepare to leave, local forces are
battling a Taliban insurgency.
"Let our friends celebrate, let our detractors note that
history will not be repeated, that we have overcome the past, we
face the future with full unity and with confidence," Ghani said
at the conference, which is not expected to generate new aid.
"We hope that we will never need direct combat support
because the last thing we want is more war," he added.
British Prime Minister David Cameron stressed the importance
of tackling corruption, saying businesses would only invest if
Afghanistan could build strong, accountable institutions.
A statement at the end of the conference reaffirmed previous
donor pledges of $16 billion over four years made at a Tokyo
meeting in 2012, but it also emphasized that Afghanistan would
not be able to survive solely on domestic revenues.
Kerry said the London conference was never meant to be a
donor meeting for Afghanistan but to hear from Afghan's leaders
their vision for the country going forward.
He said donors could be encouraged by the political progress
and reforms to come forward later with new aid.
"There will be for sure some effort to increase
contributions over time," Kerry said.
But the goal was to make Afghanistan a self-sustaining
economy, he said.
Days after becoming president, Ghani signed a new security
agreement with the United States, a move his predecessor Hamid
Karzai refused to do. The agreement lays out the terms under
which U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan.
"We are committed to ensuring that Afghanistan can never
again be used as a safe haven from which terrorists can threaten
the international community," Kerry said.
He, however, said Afghanistan would still face security
challenges. "Security will grow, it will get better, but no one
should be surprised by attacks that will take place here and
there," he said.
At the peak of U.S. involvement, there were roughly 100,000
American troops in Afghanistan in 2011.
Beginning next year, about 8,000 American troops, 4,000
other foreign military personnel, are expected to stay on in
Afghanistan as part of a NATO-led training and advisor mission.
Some 1,800 Americans will conduct counter terrorism mission.
