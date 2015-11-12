MELBOURNE Nov 12 Afghanistan aims to deprive
Taliban militants of funds from smuggled exports of the prized
blue gemstone, lapis lazuli, by creating its own bourse to sell
the stone, which has been traded for thousands of years in the
Hindu Kush mountains.
The Taliban is increasingly financed by criminal enterprises
such as smuggling gemstones like lapis, rubies, emeralds, as
well as heroin laboratories and kidnapping.
Afghanistan loses roughly $100 million a year through
gemstone smuggling, more than the total exports of commodities
like coal and industrial minerals like talc, said the country's
mining minister.
"It's a big issue for the people of Afghanistan, because
they are losing their property to groups of terrorists which on
one side are stealing our property and on the other side are
strengthening their terrorist group. So it's a lose-lose
situation," said mines minister Daud Saba told Reuters.
Halting smuggling of emeralds, rubies, jade and other
material would be tough, he said, but lapis lazuli trade can be
controlled as the stone with unique qualities comes from one
mine, Sar-i-Sang, in northern Afghanistan.
The government is working to set up a bourse in Kabul by
mid-2016 as a single source for lapis lazuli, which would come
with a government certificate.
"We have the monopoly on that type of lapis. That stone has
a signature," Saba said in an interview on the sidelines of a
mining conference in Melbourne on Wednesday.
"And then any other lapis with no certificate should be
banned by the international community, as they have done with
blood diamonds," Saba said.
Blood diamonds are diamonds mined in conflict areas and sold
to fund those wars. The United Nations sought to ban trade in
conflict diamonds, which led to a certification program in 2003.
The diamond industry says that since then blood diamonds now
make up less than one percent of the diamond trade.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Perry)