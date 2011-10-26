LA HULPE, Belgium Oct 26 Indian and Chinese
bidders are front-runners to be awarded contracts for iron ore
and oil projects in coming months, the country's mining minister
said on Wednesday.
The winner of the Hajigak iron ore project will be announced
in early November, Minister of Mines Wahidullah Shahrani told
Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Belgium.
"Two Indian bidders have emerged as the most potential
companies for Hajigak," he said, adding that the bids came from
one individual Indian company and one Indian consortium.
The winning bid for oil and gas exploration in northern
Afghanistan's Amu Darya field will be decided in early December,
Shahrani said.
"China has emerged as the most potential bidder for Amu
Darya, and we will announce this in six weeks' time," he added.
(Reporting by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck; Editing by Eric
Onstad)