KABUL Aug 29 Afghan President Hamid Karzai
filled gaps in two top security ministries on Wednesday as part
of a reshuffle forced on him by a fractious parliament, but
risked a destabilising row with lawmakers by reappointing a
sacked minister.
Parliament, in a rebuff to Karzai, earlier this month voted
to remove Defence Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak and Interior
Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi over deteriorating security,
corruption accusations clouding the government and cross-border
attacks blamed on Pakistan.
But Karzai appointed Mohammadi, an ethnic Tajik with a
strong powerbase in northern Afghanistan, as Defence Minister,
while removing spy agency chief Rahmatullah Nabil, charged with
countering the Taliban and cutting insider attacks by Afghan
police and soldiers on foreign troops.
"Intelligence chiefs cannot serve more than two years.
President Karzai called Nabil today and thanked him for his
services," Karzai's chief spokesman Aimal Faizi told Reuters
ahead of the announcement.
Karzai said he would appoint current interior ministry
deputy Mushtaba Patang as minister, and influential former
Kandahar governor Asadullah Khalid is expected to become head of
the intelligence agency, known as the NDS.
But all three positions would need parliamentary approval
and MPs said they wanted fresh appointments, rather than
members of Karzai's increasingly unpopular inner circle.
"We hope that we get new faces rather faces which have
already been examined and which the people are not happy with,"
said Parwan province MP Hajji Almaas Zahed.
Karzai's powerful finance minister, Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal,
is also under a cloud over accusations aired on Afghan
television that he stashed away more than $1 million in overseas
banks and property. He has denied the accusations.
The political turmoil in the government has been hampering
decision making on several crucial pieces of legislation,
including a revised mining law being closely watched by Western
donors and foreign mining companies.
The laws, which aim to bring Afghan tender procedures into
line with international norms, are in limbo after several
cabinet members last month asked for them to be re-drafted to
give Afghans a higher return on natural resource projects.
Any fresh argument between Karzai and the parliament could
also complicate the timetable for transition of security to
Afghan forces and a withdrawal by most foreign combat troops by
2014.
Spokesman Faizi said Nabil would soon be appointed as an
ambassador, while ex army chief of staff Mohammadi's appointment
to the defence ministry was aimed at reinforcing stability.
Khalid, who will head up the powerful National Directorate
of Security, is an ethnic Pashtun with strong connections in
Afghanistan's south, from where the Taliban draw most support.
Khalid escaped an assassination attempt in 2007, but a
string of law and order controversies surrounding him may worry
western backers of the government who have tied $16 billion in
aid pledges to a crackdown on corruption.
"Nabil was a strong man in foiling many insurgent attacks.
His removal for Khalid could deal a major blow to the security
of this country," said Naheed Fareed, a lawmaker from western
Herat province.
(Additional reporting by Mirwais Harooni and Abdul Aziz
Ibrahimi; Writing by Rob Taylor Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)