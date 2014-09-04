NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 4 Afghanistan's rival
presidential candidates, Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah,
sent a message to NATO leaders saying that they will do their
utmost to reach a political agreement that would end a crisis
over disputed elections.
"I can confirm that we received a message from the two
presidential candidates indicating that they will do all they
can to reach a political agreement and if that materialises we
would warmly welcome it," Rasmussen told a news conference at a
NATO summit in Wales on Thursday.
"Afghanistan deserves a rapid completion of the electoral
process with an outcome that can be accepted by the Afghan
people," he said.
NATO needs a new Afghan president in place to sign an
agreement on continued cooperation. Otherwise is likely to have
to withdraw all its forces from the country this year and
abandon plans for a training mission for the Afghan armed forces
as they battle Taliban insurgents.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Paul Taylor)